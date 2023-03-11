"What if we were on the same team?"- Brock Lesnar's fierce rival wants to join forces with The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar has always been a lone wolf in his WWE career, hardly competing in tag matches. However, Bobby Lashley likes the idea of joining forces with The Beast Incarnate down the line.

The All Mighty has been embroiled in a feud with Lesnar over the last few months. The duo have locked horns in three matches since the start of 2022, with all of them ending on a controversial note. The latest showdown between them ended in DQ, after Lesnar delivered a low blow to Bobby Lashley.

While the duo may not be on the same page currently, Bobby Lashley recently contemplated the idea of them teaming up in the future. Speaking on Sony Sports Network's show, Next Stop Hollywood, the former WWE Champion stated that he and Lesnar could be like the modern-day Road Warriors.

"This is completely farfetched on a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock, we fight a lot against each other, what if we were on the same team? We'll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It'll probably be fun. The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting."

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ended abruptly

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been on a warpath over the last few months. The duo first had a one-off match at Royal Rumble 2022, where Roman Reigns attacked the Beast Incarnate to help Lashley pick up the win.

Lesnar, however, returned before Crown Jewel last year to cost the All Mighty the United States Championship. This led to a match between the two powerhouses in Saudi Arabia. While The Beast Incarnate was able to win the match, Bobby attacked him afterward to be the last man standing.

The former Universal Champion returned for revenge before Royal Rumble this year, setting up a third match between them at Elimination Chamber. The bout once again ended on a controversial note after Brock Lesnar lost the match via DQ after hitting his rival below the belt.

While there was no conclusive end to their storyline, both Lesnar and Lashley have moved on from their feud against each other. The Beast Incarnate is slated to face Omos at WrestleMania 39, while the All Mighty could lock horns with Bray Wyatt.

