WWE veteran blasts "pudgy fat bearded f**k" Bray Wyatt and storyline with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt's WWE return in October 2022 was met with a huge crowd pop. However, five months into his second run with the Stamford-based promotion, the 35-year-old has been on the receiving end of severe reproval.

Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, came off a successful feud against Brock Lesnar. The duo, unfortunately, had an abominable match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, which was reportedly affected due to The Beast turning down a match with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

The idea of Wyatt and Lashley wrestling was passable at first. Then, their storyline started. On the road to WrestleMania 39, Bray has not done much of substance since his feud-ending victory over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette had some strong words about the feud. In regards to their segment on RAW last week, which massively disappointed fans, the WWE veteran began:

"I think there was an element, honestly, of dread or feeling of impending doom, on his face, that he has to work with this f***ing guy. As he's trying to leave, Lashley down the aisle way, on the screen there is Bray Wyatt. This is so bad, and so hokey, and so silly. Bray Wyatt dressed up as Lashley doing an exercise video, shaking his butt, and the jazzy Richard Simmons-kind of music. Mr. Muscle Man!" [From 0:52 onwards]

Jim Cornette continued:

"It hurts Bobby. It's all going to be silly. Even Bobby Lashley, a beast like that, for this pudgy fat bearded f**k, that shows us nothing, ever, Bray Wyatt, and never gets to a point, and he's going to sell nothing for Lashley, this beast. But it was bad, because it was silly. And then it got spooky, it got sillier. And the lights go out, like always."

Bray Wyatt's WWE WrestleMania 39 match was a last-minute decision

Evidently, the company may not have many plans for the two on the road to the biggest show of the year. Bobby Lashley could possibly even end this feud by defeating Bray Wyatt once and for all before resuming his rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

After Brock turned down a match against Bray, WWE pulled a fast one by having the former intentionally disqualify himself during his match with Bobby Lashley. The bout was just shy of five minutes, which disappointed the Montreal crowd.

However, it remains to be seen how the storyline will play out, with 22 days ahead before the Showcase of the Immortals.

