"Maybe an anti-hero?" - WWE Hall of Famer appreciates Bray Wyatt's character work

WWE legend Eric Bishoff has been a fan of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's recent character arc on television. However, Biscoff does not understand how to relate to Wyatt's gimmick and wishes his storyline had the ultimate payoff.

Since his return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has been on a creative path that the promotion's writers never put him on during his first stint with the company.

However, since repossessing Alexa Bliss and burying L.A. Knight in a pile of stage rubble at the Royal Rumble with the help of the mysterious Uncle Howdy, the 35-year-old's storyline appears to have stalled. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff hopes the payoff of stalling time is worth it.

On the latest episode of the Kick Rocks podcast, Bischoff stated that he is nevertheless hopeful that Wyatt will get the push that has eluded him so far.

"I'm just going to watch and see where it goes. That's some really bizarre stuff. The character and presentation – first of all, it's cool as hell – but I don't know how to relate to it. What do I want from that character? Do I want him to emerge as a hero? Maybe an anti-hero?" Bischoff said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff is excited to see Bray Wyatt's various shades

Many WWE fans expected the company to lift the veil on The Eater of Worlds' past during the Elimination Chamber weekend.

However, the company's focus may have shifted away from Wyatt-Alexa Bliss' storyline towards The Fiend, issuing a warning to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

During the same interview, Eric Bischoff claimed he couldn't wait to see what WWE brings to the table with different shades of Bray Wyatt's character.

"I can't wait until it's revealed. And we'll have been watching all these different incarnations of this Wyatt character," Bischoff added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Given the unpredictable scenario with Lashley and Lesnar, it remains to be seen how the former Universal champion will earn his WrestleMania spot.

Since Omos has challenged The Beast Incarnate on the latest episode of WWE RAW for WrestleMania Hollywood, fans may witness Wyatt facing The All Mighty.

