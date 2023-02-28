"I see why Vince released that fraud" - WWE fans massively disappointed in Bray Wyatt video aired on RAW

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt orchestrated a bizarre exchange with Bobby Lashley on RAW this week, and fans aren't happy.

Wyatt had previously stated that he would go after the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. The match ended in The All Mighty's win via DQ after Lesnar hit a low blow. Wyatt also included Bobby Lashley in his confusing video on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley faced Elias in a singles match on RAW this week and picked up a comfortable victory. He then demanded Wyatt keep his name out of his mouth before leaving the ring. However, as Lashley was making his way backstage, a bizarre video played on the titantron.

It marked the return of Muscle Man Dance, in which Wyatt suggested Bobby Lashley "pull up his pants and do the muscle man dance." He appeared serious towards the end of the video while multiple images of Uncle Howdy flashed on the screen.

A voiceover said, "You Should Run," before the video ended. Bobby Lashley looked confused and slowly walked up the ramp while others in the arena tried to make sense of what had just happened.

WWE fans weren't too happy with the segment, with many blasting the creative. Viewers didn't find the video appealing and criticized Wyatt's booking in this supposed feud.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Bray Wyatt's Muscle Man Dance video on RAW:

Bobby Lashley was not pleased with Bray Wyatt

The All Mighty had previously stated on RAW that he would easily handle Bray Wyatt should he ever cross paths with the SmackDown Superstar. This week, Lashley again insisted that Wyatt stop his usual antics and meet him directly in the ring.

This time, Wyatt directly interfered with Bobby Lashley's segment on RAW. The latter admitted to not being happy recently, especially since he didn't get a clean win over Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see how Lashley responds to the former Universal Champion's mind games.

