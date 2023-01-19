"I would gladly take that" - WWE SmackDown star wants a match against Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently expressed his desire to go head-to-head against Brock Lesnar.

In April 2022, Gunther made his main roster debut after spending nearly three years in NXT UK and NXT. The current Intercontinental Champion has since shared the ring with several veterans and legends, including Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura. He now dreams of having a match against another future Hall of Famer, Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with Battleground Podcast, Gunther addressed whether he would like to go one-on-one against The Beast Incarnate in 2023.

"Oh yeah. I mean definitely. That's like to get the opportunity to prove myself and that's the narrative it would be fantastic. And, yeah, I always, when I started out as a wrestler and I got back into watching wrestling again I always watched Brock's matches becasue they've been fantastic. It was a standout right away. It's nobody like him. I always like those characters," he said. [4:58 - 5:21]

Gunther also disclosed that he believes the 10-time world champion is one of the greatest superstars in history.

"He's always been a great wrestler and from when I grew older in my career and I was able to analyze the work and understand that psychology and stuff like that I think you can tell that he's one of the best to ever do it. So, if I get a chance to get in the ring with him I would gladly take that. Yeah, prove myself," he added. [5:28 - 5:48]

Gunther opened up about his transition from NXT to the WWE main roster. Check out his comments here.

Gunther defeated Braun Strowman last Friday on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Braun Strowman. Despite The Monster of All Monster's efforts, he failed to defeat the Imperium leader to capture the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised Gunther for his performance against the former Universal Champion.

"Good finish and the finish surprised me. It really did. Because he just, he just took it right in the middle, no argument, no nothing, and Braun he showed it good. And it was actually a pretty good match. I mean, Gunther, good thing he had Gunther in there, but I'm not impressed for Braun Strowman anyway, so. But Gunther, he is the star in my book. I like him," he said. [36:00- 36:30]

Gunther broke his silence after his hard-fought victory over Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown. Check out his comments here.

