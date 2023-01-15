Gunther breaks silence after hard-fought victory over former WWE Universal Champion

WWE star and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther was elated after taking down Braun Strowman on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Ring General arguably had the biggest challenge ahead of him as he faced off with Strowman to kick off SmackDown this past Friday. The two stars put on a spectacle, laying out some stiff shots throughout the encounter. Gunther narrowly grabbed the win after concentrating most of his attack on Strowman's injured shoulder.

Megan Morant caught up with the Imperium leader on SmackDown Lowdown after the show. The 35-year-old said he was ecstatic after dealing with The Monster of All Monsters. He was proud to have stepped up to the opportunity and elevated the prestige of the sport and the Intercontinental Championship.

"How it felt? What do you think how it felt? It felt great. To be the one, once again, to step up and defend the honor of this great price and of our precious sport." [2:04 - 2:17]

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days

It has been several months since Gunther debuted on the main roster. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, The Austrian Anomaly wreaked havoc on the blue brand upon his arrival.

The Ring General quickly defeated Ricochet to bag the Intercontinental Championship and has been unstoppable ever since. In a reign spanning over 218 days, Gunther has managed to take down the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman. In fact, he has had some of the most brutal, hard-hitting matches on the card.

With his recent win over The Monster of All Monsters, it seems unlikely that The Ring General will let go of his title anytime soon.

