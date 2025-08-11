Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam for one major reason, former champion speculates

  • home icon
By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
Brock Lesnar came back to WWE after a 2-year absence (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE a week ago at SummerSlam. He assaulted John Cena after the latter's match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

The Beast's return created shockwaves, garnering varied reactions from fans and professionals. On the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) reacted to Lesnar's return. Gilbertti said the sole reason Lesnar was brought back was that he hadn't been proven guilty in the court of law and wasn't being sued by Janel Grant.

"This specific case, I can't find anything that Brock Lesnar (...) and the court of public opinion maybe did some stuff and like, dude, you actually want to audit everybody's text messages (...) If you took everybody that was complaining I wonder what your text messages say, and then try to punish people for that," Gilbertti said.
Gilbertti also discussed how WWE discontinued press conferences immediately before Lesnar's arrival.

"Brock coming back was kind of like α cancel culture people, you know, like he's back and like all the people they're complaining, that's why they cut out the press conferences, that's why they don't have the scrums afterwards, because they don't want to answer the question." [From 5:13 to 5:51]
youtube-cover
Brock Lesnar is expected to face John Cena one last time during the latter's farewell tour.

Drew McIntyre was not surprised to see Brock Lesnar come back to WWE

Drew McIntyre was among the many WWE stars who reacted to Brock Lesnar's comeback. In a chat with The West Sport, The Scottish Warrior said he wasn't surprised to see Lesnar return to the business.

"I just thought, ‘There’s Brock. There he is.’ I didn’t think anything crazy. I just saw him come out. I had finished my last appearance, I got in a plane. I believe I just arrived home in Nashville, where I saw it, and I went, ‘Oh, there he is.’ Brock is back. He’s The Beast, he causes a lot of headlines and most importantly, he’s also the guy I beat in the main event of WrestleMania for my first WWE Championship in five minutes," McIntyre said. [H/T: Wrestling Attitude]
Drew McIntyre is expected to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at Clash in Paris after assaulting him on SmackDown this past Friday.

