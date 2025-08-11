Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam comeback was badly timed by WWE, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed Brock Lesnar's return to WWE. The Beast showed up at SummerSlam.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena went to war in the Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars beat each other with anything they could find at ringside. Finally, Cody emerged the victor after three Cross Rhodes on John. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return and laid out the 17-time champ with an F5.
This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter felt the timing of Lesnar's return could have been better. He felt Cody and Cena put on an all-time classic, but nobody was talking about the match in the aftermath of the huge return. The veteran journalist felt it was an insult to the match and WWE should have brought Brock back the next night on RAW.
"Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a 10-star match in my opinion. The next day, all the internet fans and everyone else, all they were talking about was Brock Lesnar coming back. It slapped Cody and Cena in the face. They could've done that Monday Night. They could have brought Brock Lesnar back. It was great shock value. But again, I just think it slapped that main event that was so fabulous in the face. I wish they wouldn't have done it at SummerSlam." [From 1:10 onwards]
This past week on SmackDown, Cena acknowledged that he was afraid of facing the Beast at this point in his career. However, the Franchise Player noted that he would not back down from the challenge of going toe-to-toe against Brock.
