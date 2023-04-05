Brock Lesnar reveals whether his children will become wrestlers

Brock Lesnar recently addressed whether his children will pursue a career in amateur wrestling or WWE one day.

Lesnar has two sons, Turk (born in 2009) and Duke (born in 2010), with his wife Rena, formerly known as Sable in WWE. He also has two twins, a son named Luke and a daughter named Mya Lynn (both born in 2002), from a relationship with his ex-fiancée Nicole McClain.

In an interview with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar revealed that Duke and Turk have no interest in wrestling:

"I tried to take them to wrestling and it just wasn't their thing. They were like five and six and I brought these little singlets out. They were like, 'What is that? Slingshots?' They're hockey players. Honestly, for me it's great because I don't think I could have spent another 20 years in a wrestling room. Now I'm in ice rinks. It's different and fun, but I'm enjoying it." [3:40 – 4:14]

Lesnar's daughter Mya Lynn also looks unlikely to follow in her father's wrestling footsteps. Mya is a Minnesota state champion in shot putting and has also competed in discus and volleyball.

Brock Lesnar gives an insight into his education

As an amateur wrestler, Brock Lesnar won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000. He later joined WWE before becoming a member of the main roster in 2002.

Several years before his WWE career began, The Beast Incarnate almost failed to graduate high school:

"I wasn't guaranteed [anything]," Lesnar said. "I barely graduated high school. If it wasn't for my high school wrestling coach, who made me go back in and get extra credit stuff, I wouldn't even have had a diploma." [2:16 – 2:25]

In the same interview, Lesnar gave his honest opinion on working with Omos at WrestleMania 39.

