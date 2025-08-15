Brock Lesnar has the right to be upset with the WWE locker room, says ex-UFC star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, night two, after a two-year absence. He attacked John Cena, sending the historic show off the air with shock, as not many had anticipated the Beast Incarnate's return.

However, the former champion's comeback has sent fans into a frenzy, with all the drama and buzz, an ex-UFC star has made bold claims, saying the 48-year-old legend has the right to be upset with the WWE locker room.

Former UFC fighter and top analyst Chael Sonnen recently posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "Brock Lesnar is Back!" The American Gangster stated that The Beast Incarnate has the right to have some "resentment" from the WWE locker room, as no one took a stand for him when he landed himself in trouble, referring to his name being alluded to in Vince McMahon's Janel Grant lawsuit.

"Brock has the right to have some resentment. Brock has the right to look around. I mean, there's a time in your life when you find out who your friends are, and that could be a blessing and a curse, because a lot of the ones you were sure would be there aren't. And I am sure when Brock Lesnar got back to the locker room, oh my goodness, it's great to see you, and there were hugs all around," he said. (From 00:00 - 00:28)

Furthermore, the UFC star compared Lesnar's situation to Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap incident at the awards show.

"But Brock could have these guys speaking up for him, and no one did. It's interesting that Will Smith went through the same thing when he slapped Chris Rock. But a grand total, nobody spoke up for him to say, Hey, he is a really nice guy, this is a bad moment, but hold on, let's just take a look at the broader picture. You come out and speak up for the guy. Nobody did that for Brock." (From 00:28 - 1:07)

WWE confirms Brock Lesnar's next appearance

Fans anticipated The Beast Incarnate's return on the post-SummerSlam edition of Friday Night SmackDown to begin his final rivalry with John Cena, following his attack on The Last Real Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, the trajectory shifted as Logan Paul challenged Cena for a singles match at Clash in Paris 2025. Now, WWE's official ticket website is advertising Lesnar for the 12th and 19th of September episodes of the blue brand.

That said, things are bound to get chaotic with The Beast Incarnate back in action. It will be thrilling to see how the Cena-Lesnar saga unfolds in the coming months.

