Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to come face-to-face on next week's RAW

Reigns vs. Lesnar will close out WrestleMania weekend!
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 22, 2022 08:00 AM IST
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have a face-to-face encounter on the next edition of RAW.

Brock Lesnar was confirmed as the WrestleMania opponent for Reigns following the former's Royal Rumble win. However, the stakes became higher when The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia, making their upcoming bout a winner-take-all title unification match.

Brock was allegedly not scheduled to appear on last Friday's edition of SmackDown, following his beatdown at the hands of Reigns at Madison Square Garden. But he turned up anyway, destroying The Bloodline's car with a forklift and tearing the door off another. He then claimed that he was coming for blood at WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of RAW, following a video package outlining Friday's events, it was confirmed that the two would be facing off on the next episode of the red brand.

NEXT MONDAY on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar AND #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns!@HeymanHustle https://t.co/p1dywqP80F

With WrestleMania just over two weeks away, the segment is projected to be an explosive confrontation.

This year's event will see the third WrestleMania main event contested between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have headlined The Show of Shows on two previous occasions.

The first instance was at WrestleMania 31 with the WWE Championship on the line. However, Seth Rollins stole the show with his Money in the Bank cash-in, winning the title.

Lesnar and Reigns' second main event match was at WrestleMania 34, with the former taking home the Universal Championship.

Are you #TeamBrock or #TeamRoman?Who ya got in the Biggest @WrestleMania Match of All-Time at #WrestleMania 38?!@WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle https://t.co/NqZTRRkXRs

The circumstances are very different this time, with the title-unification winner takes all match. The WrestleMania 38 main event is perhaps the most intense confrontation between the two till date.

What do you think will happen on next week's RAW? Will Roman come out on top at WrestleMania, or will Brock reign supreme? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy
