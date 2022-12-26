Brock Lesnar's eye allegedly got swollen following in-ring encounter with former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is usually the one putting his opponents through pain, but he has had his fair share of bumps and bruises. Drew McIntyre has recalled the gruesome aftermath of his encounter with The Beast Incarnate in 2020.

The Scottish Warrior hit Lesnar with a massive Claymore Kick to eliminate him from the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. McIntyre has claimed that the kick allegedly gave the 10-time world champion a swollen eye.

The SmackDown star spoke about the spot while recalling his most brutal WWE moments during an exclusive interview with Sony Sports India. Drew McIntyre said that it was probably the most brutal Claymore he had ever delivered.

"I had one Claymore I gave Brock that my foot was hurting afterwards, and his eye was swollen out till about [six inches in front of his eye]. That was probably the most brutal Claymore I've ever done, and I was like, 'Man, my foot hurts. I wonder how his face is,' and I saw him at the other end of the hallway. His eye was swollen, swollen right out," said McIntyre. [From 35:54 to 36:10]

The Scotsman went on to win the Royal Rumble Match and became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36, defeating Brock Lesnar for the title.

Drew McIntyre's first WWE Championship reign ended six months after he defeated Brock Lesnar

McIntyre lost the WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2020, during which he fell off the side of the barbaric structure. During the same interview with Sony Sports India, the Scottish Warrior called it the most brutal fall of his 21-year career.

He detailed the impact of the fall, which was from 17 feet high:

"Some people might think that they're stunt tables, they break your fall or whatever. It didn't break my fall whatsoever, it felt like I was landing on the concrete. I snapped my neck back, I bit through my tongue, I had blood coming out from inside my mouth," said McIntyre. [From 36:43 to 36:54]

Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Title the following month before losing it to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021. Do you want him to win the world title again? Let us know in the comments section below!

