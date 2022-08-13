"He was p****d" - Brock Lesnar's former opponent had to calm the WWE Superstar down during a match

Brock Lesnar once came close to losing his cool in front of 20,000 WWE fans at Madison Square Garden, according to his former opponent.

In 2004, Goldberg defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 20 in a match that was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Both men were set to leave WWE immediately after the event. As a result, fans decided to hijack their match with loud boos and derogatory chants.

Goldberg discussed the infamous encounter on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. He recalled how The Beast Incarnate was legitimately annoyed at how the crowd reacted:

“I’m trying to get Brock to calm down so he doesn’t rip my head off because he was p****d,” Goldberg said. “As p****d as I was, I got it, I understood. I didn’t really know his situation, but it looked like he wanted to kill me. I was a big, bad dude back then, but Brock’s got that wrestling background. It [real fight] would have been interesting, man, for sure!”

WWE added Steve Austin as the special guest referee for the match. However, even the presence of the popular WWE legend was not enough to make fans interested in a farewell contest between the two outgoing superstars.

Goldberg clears up a comment he made to Brock Lesnar

At one point during the match, Goldberg said “f**k the people” to Brock Lesnar in an attempt to stop his opponent from worrying about the crowd.

The WCW icon clarified that he did not mean to insult fans during that character-breaking moment:

“I can see how the public takes that little clip and goes, ‘Oh, Goldberg never liked the business or the people,’” he added. “That’s bulls**t. I just was trying to calm a Beast down. It was a tough night, it was, and I’d love to put that behind me.”

Goldberg also discussed his WWE return match against Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. He praised the 10-time world champion for coming up with the idea for the match to only last 86 seconds.

