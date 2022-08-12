Details on Brock Lesnar unselfishly offering to lose WWE squash match

Brock Lesnar was responsible for arguably the most surprising defeat of his WWE career, according to one of his fiercest in-ring rivals.

On November 20, 2016, The Beast Incarnate lost against Goldberg in the Survivor Series main event. The match lasted just 86 seconds, with the returning Goldberg picking up the victory after hitting his signature spear and jackhammer moves.

The WCW icon appeared on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. He recalled to his former co-worker how Lesnar unselfishly requested to lose the match in quick fashion.

“Brock’s the one that came up with the 90-second deal,” Goldberg said. “You know me, I’m not gonna walk in and say, ‘I’ve been away 12 years, I’m gonna beat Brock in 60 seconds or 90 seconds, and then after you pay me I’m gone.’ It doesn’t work like that. So, I learned a lot from Brock and I learned a lot about who he is, about how creative he is, and about how unselfish he is.”

As Goldberg referenced, he had not competed in a WWE match in more than 12 years when he returned in 2016. Prior to that, his last in-ring encounter for the company took place at WrestleMania 20, where he defeated Lesnar.

Chris Jericho’s opinion on Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

Around the time of Survivor Series 2016, Chris Jericho was among the most popular superstars on the WWE roster.

Looking back, he enjoyed the unexpected finish to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's match. The current AEW star also praised Lesnar for having the intelligence to think of such a creative finish.

“He tapped into the explosiveness of the Goldberg character,” Jericho said. “That 90 [seconds], nobody saw it coming, but it was exactly what it should have been. It was amazing. It resurrected Goldberg as much as it helped Brock create a new opponent.”

The five-month storyline resulted in Lesnar defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to capture the Universal Championship.

Did you enjoy Goldberg’s return match in 2016? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

