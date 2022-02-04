"Synonymous in pro wrestling" - Brock Lesnar's former tag team partner reveals honest opinion regarding his impact on the business

Shelton Benjamin believes Brock Lesnar is "one of the elites" of the professional wrestling industry. Lesnar's former tag team partner seems to have put The Beast Incarnate on the same level alongside Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Ric Flair.

Lesnar and Benjamin worked together as a tag team during the early stages of their careers. The duo have previously won the OVW Southern Tag Team Champions three times, having started together in the then-developmental brand of WWE.

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport WWE, Shelton Benjamin also stated that Lesnar is a box office attraction and has been the same for a very long time.

"So I think once the bell rings Brock is, he is one of the elites, bottom line and you know, right now, he is synonymous in pro wrestling. When I say the elite's, I'm thinking Shawn Michaels, I'm thinking Undertaker, I'm thinking the Ric Flair's, so I think Brock's name is right up there with them between his longevity, his appeal. He is a box office attraction and has been for a long time," said Shelton Benjamin. [7:37-8:08]

Benjamin and Lesnar are also former roommates, and then-OVW booker Jim Cornette paired the two during the early days of their careers. Together, Lesnar and Benjamin were known as the Minnesota Stretching Crew.

Brock Lesnar is currently on course to challenge for both the WWE and Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar will be challenging for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Lesnar will step inside the gruesome Elimination Chamber structure alongside reigning champion Bobby Lashley and four other superstars.

Lesnar, who is fresh off a huge Royal Rumble win, also made it clear that he will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. Following his Rumble win, Lesnar chose The Head of The Table on the following episode of WWE RAW.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lesnar's goal for the show will be to walk out once again with the WWE Championship around his shoulder.

