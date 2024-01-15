Brock Lesnar's jacked security guard allegedly tried to intervene in real-life altercation with 38-year-old star

It's well-established that Brock Lesnar isn't exactly a people person. During a recent Q&A session, Matt Riddle opened up about his backstage altercation with The Beast Incarnate and shared some fresh details on the infamous incident.

Still an NXT star back then, Matt Riddle got a taste of the main roster at Royal Rumble 2020, where he bumped into Brock Lesnar behind the scenes.

Before boasting a decent UFC record, Riddle had previously talked trash about Brock Lesnar and claimed he'd retire the Beast if they had a pro wrestling showdown.

During a recent interaction for Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle admitted he'd expected to get some heat from Lesnar due to his past comments.

Riddle, however, never anticipated that Lesnar would grab him by the neck during their first meeting. As you can see below, the former US Champion recalled how Brock Lesnar's security guard asked Lesnar if he needed to step in:

"The first time I met him [Brock Lesnar], I did talk a lot of trash, so I kind of had it coming. But I thought it was all in good spirit and good fun, you know, plus I was on the indies, never even thought I'd get signed. So, I met him at the Royal Rumble, my first time on the main roster. I'm super stoked, and I see Brock Lesnar, and he walks next to me. And I'm like, 'What's up, dude?' And all of a sudden, his security guard, who I'm good friends with now, came up behind us; he goes, 'You need help with this?'" I'm like, 'What?' And then he grabs me by the neck, and he didn't ragdoll me." [From 35:59 - 36:35]

Matt Riddle clarified that he isn't close friends with Brock Lesnar, but as time passed, the former WWE Champion might have changed his opinions about him.

A combat sports legend like Lesnar certainly doesn't need security, but Riddle noted that the former Universal Champion possibly didn't like being "bothered" by people. The Original Bro also revealed The Beast's security guard was as physically intimidating as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion:

"I'm not going to say we're friends or close by any means, but I think he gets it a little bit more; he understands, and at the end of the day, he is Brock Lesnar. I think it's more so that Brock doesn't want to be bothered by people. Also, his bodyguard? Jacked!" [From 37:00 - 37:25]

Matt Riddle on eventually getting to work with Brock Lesnar

Even though they had similar backgrounds, Brock Lesnar didn't take too kindly to Matt Riddle's aggressive statements about him.

Lesnar ensured he warned Riddle sternly when they crossed paths at Royal Rumble 2020. Matt stated that after grabbing his neck, Brock told him they'd never work in a WWE ring together.

As things would pan out, Matt Riddle and Lesnar went on to share the squared circle in multi-man matches at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber 2022, respectively.

"He grabbed me by the neck and proceeded to tell me we would never work together and to keep my F'n mouth shut. I go, 'Brock, I can't force you to work with me. I would never do that. If you don't want to, you don't have to. I'm just stirring the pot, dude; that's it. And then he walked away, and then a couple of years later, we worked togethe," he said. [From 36:36 - 36:58]

Matt Riddle was among the talents released in September 2023 and among those who've hit the ground running since becoming free agents. He made his NJPW debut recently and looks set to rebuild momentum in the indies like many other former WWE talents.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Signed By Superstars and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

