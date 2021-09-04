Brock Lesnar's next appearance announced on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar will return to WWE television at next week's SmackDown show, which will air from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

On this past week's show, Paul Heyman announced that he had heard from Brock Lesnar, who confirmed that he will be at next week's Super SmackDown event. Heyman received a call on his phone during SmackDown and the ringtone was that of Brock Lesnar's theme song.

Heyman relayed this information to Reigns, who, at first, laughed it off, saying Lesnar had a problem with Heyman and not him. The Universal Champion then was a tad worried and questioned Heyman about the whereabouts of Lesnar.

He asked his Special Counsel if he was sure that The Beast Incarnate wasn't on this week's SmackDown. Lesnar hasn't been in a storyline on SmackDown since 2019, when he first feuded with Kofi Kingston and later with Cain Velasquez.

Brock Lesnar's potential rivalries in WWE following his return

Brock Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE at the end of the SummerSlam pay-per-view, confronting Roman Reigns after his main event with John Cena. He then attacked Cena after SummerSlam went off the air.

Lesnar and Reigns will likely face off for the Universal Championship this year with next month's Saudi Arabia pay-per-view a probable place for their match.

The long-pending dream match between Lesnar and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which the latter has spoken about a number of times, is a possibility in Lesnar's current run with WWE.

The former Universal Champion could also face the likes of Keith Lee - with whom he had a moment at last year's Royal Rumble, and current men's Money in the Bank holder, Big E.

Lesnar's current contract is set to last for eight matches over a period of one-and-a-half years, as per a recent report.

