Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance announced

WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar to appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Beast Incarnate made his grand return to the company last Saturday at SummerSlam 2021. Lesnar decided to crash Roman Reigns' post-match victory celebration after The Tribal Chief beat John Cena to retain the Universal Championship. Lesnar received a massive pop from the fans in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Beast Incarnate went on to have a face-off with Roman Reigns, following which the Universal Champion sensibly retreated.

The look of disbelief on Paul Heyman's face upon seeing his former client was incredible and fans can't wait to see Reigns and Lesnar clash once again.

Following his grand SummerSlam return, Brock Lesnar is now being advertised to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Also advertised for the show is the new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who also returned at SummerSlam and squashed Bianca Belair in a shocking manner. You can watch the video of WWE's advertisement in the tweet below.

Here is the advertisement for this week’s SmackDown in case anyone can’t view it due to region restrictions.



The dynamics of the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud has changed

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced each other on multiple occasions previously, including two WrestleMania main events. However, Reigns now has a completely different character and for the first time, it seems like Lesnar will be playing the role of the face.

With The Beast Incarnate being announced for SmackDown, many are wondering if he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view next month. However, Lesnar only wrestles on major shows and Extreme Rules doesn't necessarily fall in that category.

There's so much to be told in the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the moment. The angle of Paul Heyman being caught between these two men will be interesting to watch.

WWE could take their time to build on this feud and probably have the two clash at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, announced to take place in October.

Let us know your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam in the comments section.

