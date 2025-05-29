Brock Lesnar's one major wrestling move "s*cked," recalls absent WWE star

Brock Lesnar has dominated numerous WWE Superstars with his vicious in-ring moves. Recently, an absent star revealed that he felt completely helpless after he fell victim to The Beast Incarnate's German Suplexes.
Omos hasn't appeared on WWE television since April 2024. The former RAW Tag Team Champion's last in-ring match was on January 25, 2025, when he teamed up with Jack Morris to defeat the duo of Kaito Kiyomiya and Galeno in a tag team bout for the GHC Tag Team Title at a NOAH event. Meanwhile, Lesnar has been off TV since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.
That being said, Brock Lesnar faced Omos in a Goliath vs. Goliath contest at WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate defeated his opponent by taking the latter to Suplex City before delivering a decisive F-5.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, The Nigerian Giant stated that while Brock Lesnar's F5 was ''easy'' to handle, he disliked taking German Suplexes. Omos was completely surprised by how the 47-year-old legend hooked and lifted him, leaving him powerless.
"That F5 was easy. The Germans s*cked. But for the first time in my entire life, I never felt someone hook me that way, and I could feel the muscles contract when he picked me up. For the first time I felt that, 'Oh sh*t, I can't do anything,'" he said. [H/T: CVV]
You can watch the interview below:
Omos chipped off his tooth during a rehearsal for a segment with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW
In the same interview, the former RAW Tag Team Champion recalled an incident that happened on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Omos shared that he and The Beast practiced a spot for a WWE RAW segment that didn't go as planned.
According to The Nigerian Giant, Brock Lesnar charged at him when he wasn't ready. This resulted in a chipped tooth for Omos.
"This was a warm day, and [Brock] says, ‘You wanna go, like, 50%?’ I was like, ‘Cool, we can go.’ We’re doing this spot, and I think he tried to see if he could knock me down. He throws himself at me, and I wasn’t ready. So he hits me, [and] I remember just feeling myself choke, and I clenched my teeth, and I felt my teeth chip off," he said.
It remains to be seen when the two WWE Superstars will return to in-ring action.