Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble replacement seemingly revealed; controversial elimination involved

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was rumored to enter the 2024 men's Royal Rumble 2024 match for months. However, he didn't appear on the show and was seemingly replaced by a popular name.

According to several reports, Lesnar was supposed to return to World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time since August 2023 during the men's Royal Rumble. But, his name was seemingly brought up in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. It was later speculated that The Beast's involvement in the Rumble could be changed, and another superstar might be added to the contest instead.

Surprisingly, Pat McAfee joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the announcers' table as the special guest commentator for Royal Rumble 2024. However, no one thought he would also be in the Royal Rumble match. McAfee entered the contest at number 22, seemingly taking Brock Lesnar's spot.

The 36-year-old did not last long in the match, controversially eliminating himself after he saw Omos and Bron Breakker standing inside the ring.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen if he will show up on WWE television before WrestleMania 40.

It was a great showdown between the 30 men involved in the match. The American Nightmare ultimately made history as he won his second consecutive Rumble bout. He will now get another opportunity to headline WrestleMania in April.

