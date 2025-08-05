Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return sparks harsh criticism from WWE veteran - "What is wrong with these people?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return. The star showed up at SummerSlam this past weekend.

The Beast shocked the world when he appeared at SummerSlam. He planted John Cena with an F5 and walked off. In the aftermath of his return, social media was abuzz with rumors surrounding his current legal situation and WWE's approval of his comeback.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo blasted fans for blowing up during Lesnar's return. He felt WWE was playing the same old game of relying on established legends for a cheap pop. The veteran writer added that the creative team had used Brock in this situation several times in the past, and yet, fans were going crazy every single time.

"Bro, these wrestling fans have to be the lowest, stupidest, dumbest common denominator on the planet. How many times are we going to go Cena to Rock to Brock Lesnar to Undertaker back to Lesnar back to Taker? How many freaking times? And then, I'm reading the comments, 'Holy sh*t!' Bro, they have played this card ten freaking times, guys. What is wrong with these people? Seriously, I don't know. Are they brain-dead? What is wrong with them?" [From 3:18 onwards]

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has been met with mixed reviews online. While an encounter with Cena seems inevitable, it will be interesting to see how the company plans to use him in the coming months.

