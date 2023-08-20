Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 40 status - Reports

It seems The Beast Incarnate of WWE has done his job for 2023. His storyline with Cody Rhodes culminated in arguably one of the best matches Brock has had in recent times at SummerSlam, with an eye-catching post-match moment to boot!

WWE has reportedly broken the all time single-day ticket sales record with WrestleMania 40's ticket sales. Per Wrestle Tix, 90,000 tickets were sold, which is a combined number for both nights.

Brock Lesnar may be out for the remainder of the year, but will be back for the Road to WrestleMania 40. His status is seemingly confirmed as WWE has shared a poster to hype up next year's extravaganza:

Expand Tweet

Ringside News reported that Brock Lesnar’s schedule is kept tight, and only a select few names are in the know about it. This includes Lesnar himself, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, Nick Khan, Paul Heyman and the Talent Relations Department. It was also noted that the writers sometimes get notified when The Beast is available, but at other times his return will be a surprise even to them.

WWE Hall of Famer convinced Cody Rhodes is "super over" after win over Brock Lesnar

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash expressed joy in Cody Rhodes being massively over on the RAW after SummerSlam. According to the Hall of Famer, the match and Lesnar's acknowledgement pushed The American Nightmare's star to greater heights:

"I heard it was impromptu on Brock's behalf as he felt he [Cody] was worthy," Kevin Nash stated. "That spoke volumes about how Brock felt about Cody," Nash continued. "That also changed my opinion, since I've never been in the ring with Cody. Obviously, you feel that energy when you're in the ring with a guy."

Expand Tweet

Aside from Rhodes, Brock Lesnar ended his rivalry with Bobby Lashley in February, albeit abruptly, after the former got disqualified after hitting a low-blow while trapped in The Hurt Lock - and beatdown The All Mighty post-match.

The Beast even picked up a win at the Show of Shows against The Nigerian Giant, Omos. While a contest against Roman Reigns is ruled out owing to prior stipulations, a World Heavyweight Championship contest against Seth Rollins is not out of the realm of possibility.

Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here