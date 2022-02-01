Brock Lesnar announces his WWE WrestleMania 38 opponent

Brock Lesnar has made his intentions clear for WrestleMania 38. As many predicted, The Beast Incarnate chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for this year's Showcase Of Immortals.

The latest edition of RAW kicked off with an in-ring segment featuring Adam Pearce, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and his manager MVP. Elimination Chamber announcements were made, and Lashley bragged about his victory over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, The Beast Incarnate would interrupt the segment, dressed in his ring gear.

After cutting a promo on Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, Lesnar revealed that The Tribal Chief would indeed be his opponent at WrestleMania.

He also stated that he wanted the match to be a Title vs Title bout and challenged The All Mighty to put his Championship on the line.

After taking advice from MVP, the current WWE Champion decided to decline the challenge and leave the ring.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face each other in the WrestleMania main event for the third time

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are no strangers to facing each other in World Title matches at WrestleMania.

The pair first crossed paths at the Grandest Stage of Them All back in 2015, during the main event of Wrestlemania 31. They wrestled a hard-hitting match before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship from under their noses.

The second time they faced each other in the WrestleMania main event was in 2018. This time, the two would compete for the Universal Championship and would be met with a chorus of boos from fans, disgruntled with the inclusion of both men in the main event. Lesnar was victorious in the match.

Their 2022 encounter will see a role reversal, as The Beast Incarnate enters the babyface, whereas Reigns will play the role of the heel.

What do you think about Brock Lesnar's announcement? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below!

