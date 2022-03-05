Brock Lesnar says WWE legend should've gone off script and pinned him after botched finish

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar thinks Kurt Angle should've pinned him at WrestleMania 19 after the former landed on his head following the Shooting Star Press move.

The WWE Superstar concussed himself at The Show of Shows in 2003 when he messed up a Shooting Star Press from the top rope in his match against Kurt Angle. The Beast Incarnate continued the match, giving Angle an F5 to win the title.

While discussing his botched Shooting Star Press on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar joked that Kurt Angle should've probably pinned him and kept the title after The Beast Incarnate landed on his head.

"Kurt helped me through, was talking to me, saying, 'Hey', you know. But Kurt should've just rolled me over and pinned me (laughs). He should've just said, 'That's enough kid,' and just went off script," said Lesnar. (From 10:38 to 10:54)

(From the Intense footage of Brock Lesnar behind the scenes at WrestleMania XIX after the Shooting Star Press gone wrong.(From the #RuthlessAggression episode on him that came out today) Intense footage of Brock Lesnar behind the scenes at WrestleMania XIX after the Shooting Star Press gone wrong.(From the #RuthlessAggression episode on him that came out today) https://t.co/Pjkoe3PVPk

Lesnar said he shouldn't have attempted the Shooting Star Press and revealed that "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig also advised him not to do it.

What happened in the match between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 19?

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Kurt Angle traps Brock Lesnar in his anklelock during their outstanding WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XIX.Kurt Angle went into this match in rough physical shape and delivered yet another classic,to no surprise to me at all. Kurt Angle traps Brock Lesnar in his anklelock during their outstanding WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XIX.Kurt Angle went into this match in rough physical shape and delivered yet another classic,to no surprise to me at all. https://t.co/Jmwcu3Sf5D

Back in 2003, the match between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar was the main event of WrestleMania 19. The Olympic Gold Medalist went into the match as the WWE Champion, which he won at the Armageddon show after defeating Big Show.

Lesnar landed two F5s in the match. After the second one, he went to the top rope to hit the Shooting Star Press and finish the match.

Unfortunately, he landed on his head but was helped by Angle to hit another F5 and win the match. The Olympic gold Medalist then raised Lesnar's hand following the match. After returning backstage, Brock realized he had concussed himself and stopped performing the move altogether.

