"Stop doing that" - WWE Hall of Famer told Brock Lesnar not to do a dangerous move

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has revealed that "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig told him not to do the Shooting Star Press finisher.

Lesnar almost broke his neck while performing the move at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. In the match against Kurt Angle, The Beast Incarnate fell short of defeating the Olympic gold medalist after leaping off the top rope and landing awkwardly on his head.

During his recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about the Shooting Star Press and how he had performed it since his training at Ohio Valley Wrestling. Hennig, Lesnar's mentor and trainer, told him that he needn't do the dangerous move.

"Well, that was foolish on my behalf... So, I practiced it the night before, I was doing it in Ohio Valley Wrestling when I was trained in it. So I'm a 310-pound man, 6'3" doing a front backflip off the top rope, and landing on my opponent and winning matches. Mr. Perfect, Curt Hennig, bless his soul, he said, 'You don't need to do that. Stop doing that.' Thankfully, I didn't break my neck or anything like that. I shouldn't have that move," said Lesnar. (From 9:35 to 10:32)

Both men had to improvise to finish the match after the botch. Lesnar realized that he had a concussion after finishing the match against Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle didn't want to hold the WWE world title in the match against Brock Lesnar

In an interview last year, Angle disclosed that he was supposed to have a strong title run ahead of his match against Lesnar but lost it as he was to have neck surgery.

After the botch, The WWE Hall of Famer somehow got Lesnar to perform the F5 and lost the title to The Beast Incarnate, keeping the booking intact.

"He kicked out and I said, 'Can you get up?' He said, 'I don’t know.' I said, 'Well try to get up.' I actually pulled him up, I got him up and I said, 'Can you F5 me right now?' He said yes and he got me up, F5'ed me and that was it,'" said Angle.

Brock Lesnar and Angle faced each other a few times in WWE following their match at The Show of Shows. They even had a match at Japanese promotion IGF in 2007.

