Brock Lesnar has scary reaction to fan attack on Seth Rollins 

Brock Lesnar shared a chilling reaction to the unfortunate fan attack on arch-rival Seth Rollins on RAW, last year.

Lesnar was a guest on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. He discussed a variety of topics with McAfee during the episode.

At one point, Pat McAfee reminded Brock Lesnar of the infamous Seth Rollins fan attack incident from last November, and The Beast Incarnate reacted by stating the following, in his signature high pitch:

"I FU**ING DARE SOMEBODY! I DARE THE NEXT FOOL!

Brock Lesnar has made his stance pretty clear when it comes to fan interactions

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest entities in all of pro-wrestling. He was the most popular superstar in WWE back during his first run, in 2002-04. The incredibly hectic travel schedule and other backstage issues forced him to quit the company after WrestleMania XX.

Years later, Lesnar wrote an autobiography and dedicated several chapters to his time in Vince McMahon's promotion. He made it very clear on various occasions throughout the book, that he wasn't fond of fan interactions and loved his privacy.

Check out an excerpt from the book, in which Lesnar talks about how wanting a private life cost him a lot of money:

"Over the years, I’m sure that being as private as I am has cost me a lot of money. I could be like one of those media wh**es that shows up anywhere there might be a camera just to keep my name out there, and to keep my face on the TV and in the papers so the endorsements will keep coming in. But that’s not me, and I can live with that," wrote Lesnar.

Lesnar has been quite receptive to fans ever since turning babyface last year. He has been spotted mingling with fans multiple times on WWE TV over the past few months.

Even though his demeanor towards fans has changed a bit lately, he certainly wouldn't be happy with a fan jumping the guardrail and approaching him. The Beast Incarnate is a legit MMA fighter and one would have to be out of their mind to even think of jumping him, be it on WWE TV or in real life.

