Brock Lesnar sent a slur-filled message backstage before apparently leaving the arena this week on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is not one to take things lying down, and more recently, he's become the man who speaks his mind. After ambushing Cody Rhodes during RAW, he sent the star a slur-filled message backstage before apparently leaving the arena this week.

Cody Rhodes was full of vim and vigor tonight on WWE RAW. He came out to open the show and called out Brock Lesnar in front of a supportive audience. Unfortunately, he was ambushed by Lesnar, who lured him, only to attack him and hit him with an F5 on the outside.

After an assault with a steel chair took him out, he also applied the Kimura Lock, apparently hurting his previously injured arm.

As if that was not enough, he had a message to send the star even after he went backstage.

"I'll see you at SummerSlam, b**ch face," he said.

Immediately after that, he walked off, apparently leaving the arena.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in the Rubber Match of their feud. They have faced each other twice already, with both stars having a win over the other.

