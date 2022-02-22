Brock Lesnar set to defend WWE Championship on big show before WrestleMania 38

Tonight on RAW, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar would have to defend his WWE Championship on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Last weekend, the Beast Incarnate won the Elimination Chamber match to reclaim his WWE Championship. Lesnar took the title back from Lashley, who was unfortunately removed from the match after sustaining an injury.

Brock Lesnar featured in the opening segment of RAW and walked out to an epic welcome from fans. The crowd cheered for the newly-crowned champion by singing "Suplex City" in unison.

He was soon interrupted by Paul Heyman, who informed his former client about his upcoming title defense. The latter announced that Lesnar would have to put his championship on the line at MSG on March 5th.

Brock shared news of his own when he informed Heyman that he would be playing a little visit to him and his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on SmackDown later this week.

Interestingly, Paul Heyman also disclosed that Lesnar would defend his title against Bobby Lashley. The special counsel insisted that the All-Mighty will be cleared for an in-ring return. However, if that's not the case, Heyman believes that the replacement would pose an equally big threat to Lesnar's title reign.

Backstage reports had suggested that Bobby Lashley was injured long before Elimination Chamber, and the plan was always to take him out of the match. Additionally, it has been reported that the All-Mighty will have to go under shoulder surgery and could be out of in-ring action for at least four months.

WWE confirms huge Brock Lesnar title match for WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble to get his title shot at WrestleMania. However, the Beast Incarnate wants a champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns.

WWE recently confirmed that both the champions would lock horns in a Winner Takes All match at the 'Show of Shows. As of this writing, there is no update on a potential title unification, but tonight we saw both Heyman and Lesnar argue over the superiority of the two top titles on both brands.

Are you excited about the title match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

