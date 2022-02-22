×
Create
Notifications

Brock Lesnar set to defend WWE Championship on big show before WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar&#039;s next title match in WWE confirmed
Brock Lesnar's next title match in WWE confirmed
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 22, 2022 07:26 AM IST
News

Tonight on RAW, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar would have to defend his WWE Championship on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Last weekend, the Beast Incarnate won the Elimination Chamber match to reclaim his WWE Championship. Lesnar took the title back from Lashley, who was unfortunately removed from the match after sustaining an injury.

BREAKING: As just announced by @HeymanHustle, @BrockLesnar will be defending the #WWETitle on Saturday, March 5 at @TheGarden!#WWERaw https://t.co/vsDtIPYBD5

Brock Lesnar featured in the opening segment of RAW and walked out to an epic welcome from fans. The crowd cheered for the newly-crowned champion by singing "Suplex City" in unison.

He was soon interrupted by Paul Heyman, who informed his former client about his upcoming title defense. The latter announced that Lesnar would have to put his championship on the line at MSG on March 5th.

Brock shared news of his own when he informed Heyman that he would be playing a little visit to him and his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on SmackDown later this week.

Well, well, well...@HeymanHustle just surprised @BrockLesnar on #WWERaw! https://t.co/FsVOoib9Uk

Interestingly, Paul Heyman also disclosed that Lesnar would defend his title against Bobby Lashley. The special counsel insisted that the All-Mighty will be cleared for an in-ring return. However, if that's not the case, Heyman believes that the replacement would pose an equally big threat to Lesnar's title reign.

Backstage reports had suggested that Bobby Lashley was injured long before Elimination Chamber, and the plan was always to take him out of the match. Additionally, it has been reported that the All-Mighty will have to go under shoulder surgery and could be out of in-ring action for at least four months.

WWE confirms huge Brock Lesnar title match for WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble to get his title shot at WrestleMania. However, the Beast Incarnate wants a champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns.

WWE recently confirmed that both the champions would lock horns in a Winner Takes All match at the 'Show of Shows. As of this writing, there is no update on a potential title unification, but tonight we saw both Heyman and Lesnar argue over the superiority of the two top titles on both brands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited about the title match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी