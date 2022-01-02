Photo: Brock Lesnar spotted with RAW superstar backstage after WWE title win

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson shared a moment backstage after the former's WWE title win at Day 1.

Brock Lesnar won his sixth WWE Championship after pinning Big E at Day 1. Lesnar was to initially face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the same event. But Roman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the show, which resulted in Lesnar joining the WWE title match. The hard-hitting contest ended with Brock winning the WWE title.

Following the match, Brock went backstage and shared a few laughs with his close friend and one of WWE's newest recruits, Gable Steveson.

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson know each other

Brock Lesnar is good friends with Gable Steveson in real life. The heavyweight freestyle wrestler has trained with Lesnar in the past, as can be seen in the video below:

Steveson has praised Lesnar in past interviews. The young gun said that The Beast Incarnate guided him in his quest to pursue a pro-wrestling career:

“Besides talking to guys like Lesnar and Triple H and such, I haven’t actually talked to another collegiate wrestler in WWE….[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC. So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance.” (H/T - 411Mania)

In WWE, Gable Steveson has a long road ahead of him. With Brock Lesnar as a mentor, Steveson's destined to become a top WWE star.

