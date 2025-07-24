Brock Lesnar spotted looking unrecognizable again in new picture after it is revealed WWE banned him for one reason

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:18 GMT
The star has been spotted (Credit: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar has now been spotted looking unrecognizable in a new picture. This comes after it was revealed that WWE had banned him for one reason.

Lesnar has recently been revealed to be banned from WWE. Daniel Cormier spoke about it in an interview with Demetrious Johnson, stating that Lesnar was banned for the things he had done, but declined to elaborate. After he made the statement, Dave Meltzer commented on it as well, saying that there was only one reason he was banned. He noted that it was due to the involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, and that TKO Legal had not cleared him.

Brock Lesnar looks unrecognizable in the latest picture. He is noticeably thinner than the last time he was in WWE, and looks jacked, with his muscles on display in the tank top. Additionally, his beard appeared quite different, seeming even larger than it had the last time he was seen in the company. His hair was longer as well, though not easily seen, given that a cap covered it.

Brock Lesnar has no signs of returning to WWE right now

The star is still in shape, even though he looks different. For the time being, though, it seems that Brock Lesnar will not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

Even though the star has seemed like he is close to returning following his appearances elsewhere, there has been no talk of him coming back.

WWE has not addressed his presence either. However, their inclusion of him in the recent list of best matches of all time ever at SummerSlam, only this week, has further ignited theories that he may be back again.

However, despite the inclusion, and fans calling him "Mr. SummerSlam," the star has not been seen in WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
