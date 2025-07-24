Huge Brock Lesnar "banned" update - Reports

Brock Lesnar is &quot;banned&quot; from WWE, as per a recent report. Now, there is an update on the situation, with the reality of his situation being talked about.Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier had an interview with another MMA legend, Demetrious Johnson, on the latter's Mighty podcast. Cormier mentioned that his former rival, Brock Lesnar, was currently banned from WWE. Johnson commented on how even though the two didn't fight in UFC after the fight was teased, the two stars might do battle in WWE. To this, Cormier replied that Lesnar was banned from WWE.&quot;Brock is on the banned list right now... Oh, Brock got into so much trouble. He know he tried to hold me up and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on-air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.&quot; (1:13:12 - 1:13:23)DC did not elaborate on what Brock did, but said that everyone already knew. Now, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer has already reported on it, providing an update. The report noted that this was not something new that Lesnar had done for which he was banned. Instead, it was because TKO's legal team had not cleared Brock Lesnar's return due to the Janel Grant lawsuit.Meltzer added that this was the same situation since he was pulled from a surprise return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.Brock Lesnar returning to WWE does not look likely at this timeIt has not looked like Brock Lesnar will return anytime soon, with the star being spotted with fans in quite different looks than the ones he usually sports in the ring. Be it a longer beard or being out hunting, the star has kept himself busy since not being a part of the company.Mya Lesnar, his daughter, has received his support regularly, with the star making rare public appearances when he comes out to hype her. Fans have spotted him on such occasions, with pictures of heartwarming moments circulating the internet.There does not appear to be a confirmed date for Lesnar's return to WWE, if at all.