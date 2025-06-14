[PHOTO] Brock Lesnar and daughter Mya in celebratory mood after her NCAA Shot Put title win

Brock Lesnar and his daughter, Mya Lesnar, were pictured together after Mya won the NCAA Shot Put Championship. Mya represented Colorado State in the competition.

Lesnar and his ex-wife, Nicole McClain, welcomed their children, Mya and Luke into the world in 2002. Mya has been doing quite well as a track and field athlete for quite some time now.

She recently made news after winning the NCAA Shot Put title with an impressive first throw of 19.01 meters. Shortly after Mya's big win, she was pictured with her father and WWE veteran Brock in a new photo.

Check out the photo below:

Mya Lesnar's coach Brian Bedard shares his thoughts on Brock Lesnar

Mya's coach Brian Bedard recently made an interesting comment about The Beast Incarnate. He stated he doesn't follow WWE and didn't know who Lesnar is. Check out his comment below:

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, 'I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE.'"

Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a rubber match. After the match, Cody received a hug from Lesnar in a heartfelt moment. Lesnar was later allegedly named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, leading to many fans speculating that Lesnar's career as a WWE Superstar was done.

As for Rhodes, he went on to defeat Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. He held the belt for a whole year and finally lost it to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

