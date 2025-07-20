  • home icon
Fans react to Brock Lesnar getting into "so much trouble," WWE putting him on a ban list

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:56 GMT
Triple H and Brock Lesnar (via WWE's website)

The WWE Universe has reacted to Brock Lesnar allegedly being banned by the Stamford-based promotion. As per UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, The Beast Incarnate has been put on a ban list by WWE.

It's safe to assume that Lesnar will never be seen on WWE TV again. His last match was at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He was then allegedly named by Janel Grant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

In a new interview on MightyCast, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier revealed that Brock Lesnar is now on WWE's banned list. Here's what he said:

“I mean, Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. He knows he tried to hold me and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble,” he said. [1:13:10 to 1:13:25]
It didn't take long before the quote went viral on X. Here are some of the most notable responses from fans on Lesnar being put on a ban list.

Fans react to Cormier's comments (via @FadeAwayMedia on X)

WWE CCO Triple H on a possible Brock Lesnar return

For a long time now, many fans have been asking about a potential Lesnar return. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke with Mail Sport last year and said the following about Lesnar's return somewhere down the line:

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that, Brock does his own thing, so he’s up in Canada I’m sure watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation," said Triple H.
Lesnar is bound to receive a LOUD pop if he ever appears on WWE TV again. Judging by the current scenario, though, it's highly unlikely he will return to WWE anytime soon.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Arsh Das
