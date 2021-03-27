Brock Lesnar tipped to make surprise return as a referee at WrestleMania 37

John Cena Sr. believes WWE should book Brock Lesnar as a special guest referee for the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre match at WrestleMania 37.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Lashley, the current WWE Champion, has repeatedly said in recent years that he wants to face The Beast in either WWE or MMA.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father said he wants Lashley to retain the WWE Championship against McIntyre. As part of the storyline, he thinks Lesnar should return and officiate the match:

“My whole thing is, I’m putting my money on Bobby Lashley. I think they would be very remiss if they put that belt back on Drew McIntyre. What I’d like to see at WrestleMania, Lashley against McIntyre, and I know you’re not in favor of this stuff, but if you want a special guest referee or a run-in so that nothing happens, I’d bring my man Brock Lesnar in to shake things up. That would be the surprise of surprises. Let it go from there. But please, please, don’t let this bubble bounce back and forth. Give the man [Lashley] a chance.”

Brock Lesnar competed at two WrestleMania events during his initial WWE run from 2002 to 2004. He also participated in matches at every WrestleMania from 2013 to 2020. With two weeks to go until WrestleMania 37, he is not currently advertised to appear at the event.

Is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

Brock Lesnar has never faced Bobby Lashley in WWE

Although they no longer work together on WWE programming, Paul Heyman regularly speaks about Brock Lesnar in interviews.

Lesnar’s former on-screen advocate recently teased in an interview with GIVEMESPORT that his client could decide to switch sports. He jokingly said the former NCAA and UFC Heavyweight Champion might be interested in becoming a basketball player or baseball player.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar is one of the most private superstars in WWE history. Unsurprisingly, the man himself has not offered any indication on whether he is returning to WWE.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.