Brock Lesnar told 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer that he "f***ing hates" wrestling

Brock Lesnar has always been vocal about his hatred for the previously hectic WWE schedule and his overall life as a wrestler—thus his part-time status and lucrative contract. A WWE Hall of Famer revealed how much Lesnar hated the business early on.

WWE scouted Brock Lesnar as he went through the ranks in amateur wrestling. In the early 2000s, he was still a college student who needed the money, so the offer of a developmental deal and a big pay bump on the main roster seemed like a great offer to him. His first run lasted only two years because he was completely burned out from life on the road, dealing with injuries and intense travel time between regular shows. He had developed a dependency on alcohol and medication, something that was common in wrestling back then.

On the latest episode of Kliq This, the 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed how he and Lesnar crossed paths during the latter's first WWE run. Not only this, but Lesnar told Nash how much he hated wrestling after just two months on the roster:

“We’ve been on the road for about a week. We were catching workouts and everything else. We pulled up underneath the arena. He just looked over at me and goes, ‘Hey, Nash. How long have you been doing this?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, man, 20-something years.’ He goes, ‘I’ve been doing this s**t for a couple months. I fu**ing hate it.’" [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Nash continued quoting Brock Lesnar's rant from the time:

"He hated it. He was just like, ‘I don’t get it, man. I don’t know how you guys drive 300 miles every fu**ing day, do this s**t, get in the car, go to the gym and do it again, do it again, do it again, go home, wash your s**t, come back and do it again, do it again, do it again.” I said, ‘I can’t sing and I can’t dance, so I gotta do this s**t.’” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

An ex-WWE star thought that another name should have ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar

Even The Undertaker seems to agree that Brock Lesnar ending his near-mythical undefeated WrestleMania streak between 1991 and 2014 was a mistake. In the opinion of The Phenom, somebody like Roman Reigns would have benefited more from that spot.

Ex-WWE superstar Mojo Rawley also seems to think this was a mistake, as he recently tweeted that he always felt it should have been Bray Wyatt. The Phenom and Bray Wyatt faced off in 2015, a year after the streak had ended, and the entire rivalry saw The Undertaker being absent until WrestleMania.

Ultimately, it was a win for The Phenom and represented a trend for Bray Wyatt's career where he would always lose the biggest matches.

