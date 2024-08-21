Huge first-ever Brock Lesnar decision by WWE questioned by ex-star

Brock Lesnar may not be active in WWE right now, but the star is still a huge name in the company. Now, an ex-star has questioned the company's big decision about him.

Brock Lesnar was present at the main event level whenever he was present in WWE. He was either competing for a title or facing some of the biggest stars in the company by default. Now, Mojo Rawley has questioned a WWE decision surrounding him about having him be the one to beat The Undertaker for the first-ever time at WrestleMania.

For the moment, following the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon and the Janel Grant lawsuit, the star was allegedly implicated in the lawsuit. While not mentioned by name, fans assumed he was involved following a description of a WWE star. Since then, his return has not occurred, and he's remained uninvolved in the company. However, Triple H has confirmed that he's still with the company but is spending time at home and can return should he choose to.

In a post, it was asked whether WWE made the right decision by having The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak end the way it did. Former WWE star Mojo Rawley said that instead of Brock Lesnar being the one who beat The Undertaker and ended the famous streak, it should have been Bray Wyatt.

"Always thought it should’ve been Bray," Mojo wrote.

Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 was a disaster for WWE

The Undertaker suffered a horrifying concussion during the match early on. He carried on simply through muscle memory, while Brock Lesnar's ability as a wrestler helped the match go through.

Lesnar's victory and defeat of The Phenom for the first-ever time at WrestleMania were not seen as good decisions. Fans were against it, as they felt others could have used the win more.

Because The Phenom suffered a concussion, some fans even suggested that Lesnar went against the actual plans to win it himself. However, it has since been proven that it was decided beforehand, even if The Phenom himself didn't wholly agree with it.

