Was The Undertaker forced to lose his iconic WrestleMania Streak? Uncovering facts

The Undertaker's Streak was one of the most iconic and memorable sights in professional wrestling. The undefeated record, however, was broken at 2014's WrestleMania at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Fortunately, The Deadman had no problems with things ending the way they did.

The Phenom's undefeated WrestleMania streak began in 1991 by defeating Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII. He then collected 21 straight victories against the likes of Kane, Triple H, Rich Flair, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and more. In 2014, The Streak ended when Brock Lesnar defeated The Deadman at WrestleMania 30.

The decision to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak was mutual between the wrestler and WWE. The Deadman previously revealed that he was initially going to win, but Vince McMahon changed the ending on the same day of the event. 'Taker believed The Beast didn't need the win but still agreed with the finish.

"I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he's changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don't think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it's your show, it's your call. If you're sure about it, then that's what we'll do.”

Interestingly, it was also noted that Lesnar did not want to end The Streak out of respect, but 21-1 still happened. The Undertaker went on to have five more WrestleMania matches after his Streak was broken. Among his last five opponents, he defeated Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, John Cena, and lastly, AJ Styles, but not Roman Reigns.

Which WWE Superstar did The Undertaker believe would be the perfect fit to end his streak?

While the 58-year-old had no bad feelings about his streak being broken, he would have preferred someone else to do it instead. Interestingly, this person was already someone he faced at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport earlier this year, The Deadman admitted he would have wanted Roman Reigns to end the streak. Noting that Brock was already a major star and ending the streak would have been a huge deal for The Tribal Chief.

"I don't think Brock needed it. Brock was a major attraction, and he was a star. I don't know that it enhanced him anymore. I think it would have been great for Roman (Reigns) if Brock hadn't already done it, it would have been a huge thing for Roman."

The Undertaker's streak now stands at 25-2, an achievement that The Deadman should definitely be proud of. This is yet another example of why The Phenom is regarded as a legend in the sport.

