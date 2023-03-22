Who is the only superstar to embarrass John Cena at WWE WrestleMania? Hint: He has 9 less Word titles

John Cena easily found himself an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39. This was the complete opposite five years ago when his spot in the event was unclear. Fortunately, The Undertaker made sure The Cenation Leader had a match at the event.

The 16-time World Champion spent the majority of WrestleMania 34 as part of the crowd. After weeks of calling out The Undertaker, he got no response until the actual event.

When Cena and The Deadman finally fought at WWE WrestleMania 34, the latter dominated the match and made quick work of the now-Hollywood actor. The Phenom embarrassed The Franchise Player by defeating him in less than three minutes.

Interestingly, the quick showcase wasn't something The Undertaker was initially a fan of. While on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Taker noted that he was shocked to find out the bout was only going to be less than five minutes as he prepared for a 45-minute match.

"And he's [McMahon] like, 'Mark [Mark Calaway, The Undertaker's real name], that's not what we need.' And I'm like, 'No, Vince. Where's John? Where's he at?' So John comes in, he goes, 'Oh no.' He goes, 'I talked mad smack about you, dude. Yeah, you need to beat me quick and get this over with.' I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? It's like we've never worked on pay-per-view. Are you [serious]?"

In the same episode, the Hall of Famer stated that he finally agreed after Vince McMahon and Cena continued to persuade him. However, he was still upset after training and dieting for the match.

There's another person who initially wasn't a fan of The Undertaker vs John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 34

If the Hall of Famer noted above that he wasn't a fan of the short match, his daughter wasn't a fan of the results. In a past interview with Kevin Hart, The Undertaker shared that his daughter is a John Cena fan. This is why although The Deadman won, his daughter was upset.

"My daughter loves Cena. We have the match and she's sat front row with her mom. It's a real quick deal. I squash him in about five minutes. I kicked the sh*t out of him, dropped him on his head, pin him and I'm looking at my daughter, looking for that 'Yay Daddy!' She's giving me this (half-way thumb sign)."

John Cena eventually talked to his opponent's daughter and assured her that he deserved what he got after saying a lot of bad things to her father.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of John Cena's match against Austin Theory will be for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

