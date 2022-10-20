Why did John Cena console The Undertaker's daughter at WWE WrestleMania?

John Cena and The Undertaker are two of the most iconic in-ring talents in WWE history. The men have become synonymous with the company and have each earned multiple reigns as world champion. Both legendary superstars achieved some of their greatest feats on the Grandest Stage of them All, WrestleMania.

It's a shame, then, that their only clash at the Showcase of the Immortals left so much to be desired. At WrestleMania 34, The Leader of the Cenation found it difficult to get onto the WrestleMania match card. After a number of failed attempts to get on the show, he began calling out The Undertaker, week after week. Taker didn't answer the challenge until the event itself, where he showed up to confront Cena.

In the contest, the Undertaker quickly dispatched Cena, delivering all the 'greatest hits' from his impressive moveset. The glorified squash match ended as The Deadman put the 16-time world champion away with his iconic Tombstone Piledriver. However, Cena's work for the night wasn't done when he stepped behind the curtain after the match.

Taker's daughter, a huge John Cena fan, was distraught with the result. She was not impressed with her dad, as The Undertaker noted on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart in 2021.

"My daughter loves Cena. We have the match and she's sat front row with her mom. It's a real quick deal, I squash him in about five minutes. I kicked the sh*t out of him, dropped him on his head, pin him and I'm looking at my daughter, looking for that 'Yay Daddy!' She's giving me this (half-way thumb sign). What the hell is that?" he said.

'Taker then asked Cena to console the young fan, and the Leader of the Cenation assured his daughter that he'd deserved the beating The Undertaker handed him.

"‘John, you gotta come and talk to my daughter back here. I need you, buddy.’ He was really good, though. He goes, ‘Okay. I said a lot of bad things about your dad. I deserved it. I'm okay. But you know, I did say a bunch of bad things.’"

The Undertaker will coach his daughter for the WWE if she 'wants to'

Though he may be retired from the ring, The Demon of Death Valley wants to get his young daughter ready for the ring if that's what she wants.

In an interview with ET.com from October 2021, The Deadman stated that there's a long time before he'll have to worry about it. But he also sees no problem in training the youngster.

"If it's in her heart and that's what she really truly wants to do one day, I'll do my best to coach her up, and obviously her mom will too. But yeah, We'll see what happens. We have a long way to go before actually worrying about that," he said.

The Undertaker wrestled his last match in a cinematic contest at WrestleMania 36 called the Bonyard Match. The match featured AJ Styles as his opponent, with interference from Gallows and Anderson. But The Undertaker walked away victorious.

