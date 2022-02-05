Undertaker’s daughter pictured going “old school” ahead of The Royal Rumble

The daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker was shown taking after her father, as she was pictured in-ring at a recent WWE event.

At the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Phenom was present with his wife Michelle McCool, who was due to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match, and their young daughter, who got a taste of what it's like to get inside a WWE ring, at an empty Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

In a post made by the Facebook page All YAZ Wrestling, The Undertaker's young daughter is seen hand in hand with her father, walking on the top rope in the same way "The Deadman" would when performing his "old school" move.

The image of the youngster towering above the Phenom from the top rope is one that is sure to amuse fans, who are used to the towering and intimidating presence of the former WWE Champion.

Undertaker was at the Royal Rumble with his wife, Michelle McCool

The Undertaker and his family were seen in St. Louis a few days prior to the Royal Rumble event, and speculation ran wild.

However, "The Deadman" had no involvement in the event at all and was present backstage for the in-ring return of his wife, Michelle McCool, who was announced as an entrant in the women's Royal Rumble prior to the event.

During her time in the match, McCool would be one of the few returning competitors to spend an extended period of time in the ring, notably squaring off with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and eliminating Dana Brooke.

What do you think of the father-daughter picture?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha