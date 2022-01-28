Several WWE Superstars spotted in St. Louis, potential reunion planned for Liv Morgan

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday. Reports by PWInsider and Fightful Select have revealed the names of several current and former WWE Superstars spotted in the city.

Michelle McCool and her husband, The Undertaker, were seen arriving ahead of the former's in-ring return. Taker isn't announced for the event, but it has been reported that the couple arrived with their family.

Another sighting is Sarah Logan, former Riott Squad member and real-life partner of Viking Raiders' Erik. Logan joining the women's Rumble match would make an interesting confrontation given that her former stablemate Liv Morgan is also confirmed for the match.

Morgan and Logan competed together as Riott Squad members alongside the now-Ruby Soho from 2017 to 2019.

WWE has already confirmed several returns for the women's Royal Rumble

With 30 spaces to fill, and following a string of releases, WWE has made several significant moves to secure an interesting line-up.

Several former stars and Hall of Famer's have been confirmed for the match. Lita, who recently had a confrontation with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, The Bella Twins, who've hinted at a possible tag title run should one of them win the Rumble and the aforementioned Michelle McCool.

Also confirmed is IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, who received her WWE release in a less-than-pleasant fashion back in 2021. The inclusion of another brand's world champion shows WWE's willingness to open the forbidden door and set fans up for untold possibilities moving forward.

