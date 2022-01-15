Nikki Bella reveals interesting plan after she wins Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella has hinted at a potential WWE Women's Tag Team Championship run for her and sister Brie, following their upcoming return at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Both women retired in 2019 and were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. They were recently announced as competitors in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, alongside the likes of Lita and Mickie James.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki stated that she would head straight for the tag team gold instead of the women's titles if she wins the Royal Rumble.

"And then there's the tag titles, because I would kinda like to be the first ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kinda give the middle finger to both champions and go 'I want the tag titles.' How bad**s would that be? Would I not just be the coolest person to go down in history?," Nikki said.

However, Nikki is not completely discarding singles feuds, naming Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as probable opponents.

"I'm going in to win, I've had unfinished business with Charlotte, why would I wanna go back there? And then I've never had business with Becky, and I would love it," Nikki Bella said. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Brie and Nikki Bella never held tag team gold in WWE

Though WWE Women's Tag Titles have been active since 2018, The Bellas have never had a run with the championships, despite being one of the most famous women's tag teams of the modern era.

Being Divas Champions themselves, Brie and Nikki Bella are no strangers to championship glory. Their run with the tag team championships will also be refreshing for the audience who have been clamoring about the lack of contenders in the tag division.

