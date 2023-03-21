WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has sent a new message to John Cena ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39.

After a few months of absence, Cena returned to Monday Night RAW on March 6 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Leader of the Cenation was confronted by Austin Theory, who challenged him to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania. Although the 16-time world champion initially turned down the challenge, he later changed his mind to prove he did not give up on the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Theory claimed that he will retain his title against Cena, and nobody can stop him from doing so.

"The vision I had for the United States Championship, I'm seeing it clear as day now. I'm making it happen. Nobody's stopping me. And if John Cena thinks he is, he's out of his damn mind because after WrestleMania 39, I'm gonna go to my show Monday Night RAW and John Cena's gonna go back to his little set, put on his skirt, put on his heels, and go about his day," he said. [17:33 - 17:55]

John Cena has not competed in WWE since December 2022

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time superstar to a part-time wrestler. The 16-time world champion has competed in only three televised matches since 2020.

Cena last competed in the Stamford-based company last December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. His WrestleMania match against Austin Theory would be Cena's first in 2023.

