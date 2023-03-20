“You’re finished” - WWE Superstar reacts to claims that John Cena buried him

John Cena returned to WWE on the March 6, 2023, episode of RAW. Austin Theory came out, interrupting the legend during his promo on Monday night.

The two superstars engaged in a war that saw them throw many insults at each other. It was clear that both men wanted to tear each other down in front of the WWE Universe without landing a single punch.

Once the dust settled, many fans and wrestling veterans took to social media to state that the WWE legend buried Austin Theory in their promo battle. They believed that some of the things John Cena said during the promo hurt Theory’s image.

The Unproven One recently appeared as a guest on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. He quickly shot down speculations that a rivalry with The Cenation Leader would be negative for his career.

"And it’s kind of funny, that scenario kind of relates to what just happened with John Cena, you know, everybody online is like, you’re buried, you’re done, you’re finished. I’m like, You guys are idiots, you really are. I mean, yes, John Cena needs to say everything he can, because he’s gonna go back to Hollywood until WrestleMania and go put his skirt and heels on," Theory said.

The United States Champion added:

"You know, that’s why he has to say all those mean things, he’s got to say everything he can. And I’m sure he thought about that for a really long time. I mean, he did say he’s been watching me for a long time, didn’t he?” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The Doctor of Thugonomics accepted Austin Theory’s challenge to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

It will be the first time that the two men will compete in the same ring. The 25-year-old hasn’t been pinned for four months, and he could extend the streak past The Show of Shows.

Austin Theory wants to face a few more WWE legends apart from John Cena

Austin Theory is all set to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. The United States Championship match could put him on the map if he pins John Cena. He recently defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge on an episode of RAW.

The Unproven One wants to face a few more legends in the ring once he is done with the 16-time World Champion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Austin Theory stated that he wanted to face Randy Orton and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Definitely Randy Orton, definitely Stone Cold Steve Austin. Me and Randy, we'll have a fresh start. I think that'll be really good. But Stone Cold Steve Austin, he hit me with a Stunner last year and I didn't forget about that. I didn't forget."

The 25-year-old still hasn’t forgotten the Stunner he received from Stone Cold at WWE WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, he also wants to compete against Randy Orton down the line, and that could take place soon if The Viper returns to the ring.

