Current champion flexes remarkable 30-match winning streak in WWE

Many WWE Superstars have been working tirelessly over the past few months in the build-up to WrestleMania 39. Among these superstars is United States Champion Austin Theory.

Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series WarGames in November 2022 to become the United States Champion. He has been on a roll ever since and has competed against many top superstars to prove his worth as a champion.

The Unproven One recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself at a WWE Live Show. He accompanied it with a caption boasting about his win streak that has extended for nearly four months now.

"Show after Show Win after Win #allday 🚀"

Austin Theory was last pinned by Kevin Owens at a live show on November 13, 2022. He hasn’t been pinned since WWE RAW on November 21, 2022, when he defeated Mustafa Ali.

Cody Rhodes competed against him for the United States Championship in a dark match after SmackDown on March 17th, 2023. However, that match ended in a disqualification after The Usos attacked The American Nightmare mid-match.

Austin Theory is set to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

The 25-year-old won the Money in the Bank contract in 2022. He cashed it in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but failed to win the title.

Ever since, WWE has strapped a rocket to his back and has given him a phenomenal run that has seen him win the US Title and defeat top stars like Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Edge.

Austin Theory challenged John Cena to a US Championship match at WrestleMania 39, and the legend reluctantly accepted on the March 6th, 2023, episode of RAW.

The match will likely give Theory a big boost in his career, as he is still very young and is looking to become the face of the company.

His winning streak could extend past WrestleMania 39, where he could go over The Leader of the Cenation and prove himself to be the greatest US Champion in recent history.

