"It would have been great" - The Undertaker names WWE superstar he wanted to end his streak at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has shared which WWE Superstar he believes should have ended his undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

He entered his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 with an astounding 21-0 record at the premium live event. The Beast presented a massive challenge, yet most of the WWE Universe assumed that The Deadman was going to emerge victorious anyway. Brock shockingly defeated The Undertaker via pinfall to put an end to his legendary streak.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the Hall of Famer admitted that Lesnar didn't need the victory at the time and wished Roman Reigns was the superstar to break the streak. The Tribal Chief handed The Phenom his 2nd loss at the premium live event at WrestleMania 33:

"I don't think Brock needed it. Brock was a major attraction and he was a star. I don't know that it enhanced him anymore. I think it would have been great for Roman (Reigns) if Brock hadn't already done it, it would have been a huge thing for Roman. But I don't know that it meant the same to Brock as it would have meant to Roman, or anybody else who'd have done it," said The Undertaker. [37:50 - 38:19]

The Undertaker reflects on Vince McMahon changing the finish at WWE WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker disclosed that he thought he was winning the match when he arrived at the Superdome in New Orleans for WrestleMania 30.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, the 57-year-old said he was still scheduled to win the match until the day of the event. The WWE legend disclosed that Vince McMahon approached him hours before the match and changed the finish:

"When I got there that day, I was still going over. It's in the early afternoon and I remember sitting in the dressing room. Vince (McMahon) came in and I knew as soon as he came in, I knew what it was, he's changed the finish. I give him my spiel and what I thought, and it wasn't no in the sake that I didn't want to do the job, it was no in the sense that I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Vince's counter to that was, 'if not Brock, who does?'" said The Undertaker [38:48 - 39:29]

The Undertaker wrestled his last match at WWE WrestleMania 37. He defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match and hung up his boots for good. The 4-time WWE Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year and will likely go down as one of the greatest superstars of all time.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should have ended the streak? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes