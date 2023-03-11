"I went there to pick a fight" - The Undertaker reflects on confronting WWE Superstar at UFC 121

Almost thirteen years ago, The Undertaker confronted a WWE Superstar at UFC 121 on October 23, 2010.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani interviewed the legend in the crowd shortly after Brock Lesnar lost to Cain Velasquez. The Undertaker noted that he was very surprised at the result of the fight before Brock Lesnar walked by. The Hall of Famer asked Lesnar, "You wanna do it?" and the two exchanged words before The Beast made his way backstage.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the 57-year-old reflected on his confrontation with Lesnar at UFC 121:

"I went there to pick a fight, and then you (Ariel Helwani) wanted to talk to me a little bit, and it all kind of went down right there in front of you. Everything worked perfectly that night, and you wanted to grab a couple of words from me, I couldn't have asked for anything better than that. Yeah, that was a really fun night. Probably not so much for Brock," said The Undertaker. [00:28 - 00:55]

The Undertaker recalls wrestler punching WWE legend Andre the Giant

The Undertaker recently discussed an incident in which WWE star Blackjack Mulligan punched Andre the Giant at a bar.

Andre the Giant is a legend in the professional wrestling business. He was larger than life in and outside the ring. His memory still lives on to this day, as WWE typically holds an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania season.

Speaking on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Phenom said that Blackjack sucker-punched Andre but the big man was able to shrug it off:

"Everybody had to keep their street cred. If you were a tough guy, you had to be a tough guy, right? So, Mulligan, evidently, goes up to Andre – Andre's sitting at the bar drinking – and just hauls off and suckerpunches him. Wham. And he had somebody with him – I don't remember who was with him – but Andre ended up beating the both of them, beating the c**p out of them. That was no easy task," said the Hall of Famer. [21:56 – 22:25]

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The cinematic bout was the final match of his legendary WWE career. He recently stated that he would still be wrestling today if his body would allow him to do so.

