"I would be out there right now" - The Undertaker reveals what is preventing him from having another match in WWE

The Undertaker is a legend of the professional wrestling business and received an incredible reaction at WWE RAW XXX.

Last month, on the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand, Taker returned as The American Badass and interrupted LA Knight in the ring. The former NXT star was feuding with Bray Wyatt at the time, and The Undertaker grabbed LA by the throat and passed him to Wyatt, who delivered a Sister Abigail.

The Eater of Worlds went on to defeat LA Knight in WWE's first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

The Deadman hung up his wrestling boots for good following the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as well, but fans still wonder if The Phenom will return around 'Mania.

Speaking on the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast, the 57-year-old admitted that he simply cannot do it anymore and would still be wrestling if his body allowed him to.

"Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you're getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there. Then there is one part of that fanbase, 'Ah man, he's old, he shouldn't be out there, he shouldn't be doing this.' Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can't," said The Undertaker. [H/T: Fightful]

Vince Russo claims WWE Superstar should be at The Undertaker's level by now

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bray Wyatt could have been on The Undertaker's level by now if he was presented correctly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that WWE's writers can't create content for someone as brilliant as Bray Wyatt. Russo added that Bray Wyatt debuted a decade ago and should be on par with The Deadman by now.

"I could not believe this guy debuted on WWE TV 10 years ago. I could not believe it. 10 years, this guy, without a shadow of a doubt, at this point in time, should be Undertaker status. The problem is this guy is brilliant, this guy is a genius, and they cannot write up to this level. I'm telling you, that's the problem," said Vince Russo. [From 0:41 to 1:18]

You can check out the entire episode below:

The Prince of Darkness whispered something into Bray Wyatt's ear during his appearance at RAW XXX. It will be interesting to see if Wyatt can take The Undertaker's words of wisdom and create magical moments for wrestling fans moving forward.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is underutilized in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes