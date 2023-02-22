The Undertaker recalls what happened when a wrestler legitimately punched Andre the Giant

The Undertaker recently disclosed details about the time Andre the Giant received a suckerpunch from former WWE star Blackjack Mulligan at a bar.

Billed at seven-foot-four and 520 pounds, Andre was one of the most imposing wrestlers of all time. Legendary stories have been told about the Frenchman's life outside the ring, usually revolving around his high level of alcohol consumption.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker revealed that Mulligan once confronted Andre and punched him:

"Everybody had to keep their street cred. If you were a tough guy, you had to be a tough guy, right? So, Mulligan, evidently, goes up to Andre – Andre's sitting at the bar drinking – and just hauls off and suckerpunches him. Wham. And he had somebody with him – I don't remember who was with him – but Andre ended up beating the both of them, beating the c**p out of them. That was no easy task." [21:56 – 22:25]

Mulligan, real name Robert Windham, passed away in 2016 at the age of 73. The wrestling legend was the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, and the grandfather of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt. In 2006, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Blackjack Lanza.

Hulk Hogan also discussed Andre the Giant recently

The towering superstar has been the subject of multiple interviews in recent weeks. The latest season of A&E's WWE Rivals premiered on Sunday with a look back at Andre the Giant's feud with Hulk Hogan.

Hogan spoke in-depth about his former opponent initially disliking him in the early 1980s. At one point in the interview, he even became emotional when discussing his friend's health struggles toward the end of his life.

Andre the Giant passed away in 1993 at the age of 46 due to congestive heart failure. Later that year, he became the first person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

