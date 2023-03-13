Vince McMahon wanted surprising former WWE Superstar to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak before Brock Lesnar

Perhaps WWE's greatest achievement was The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, which lasted for 23 years with an impressive 21 wins under The Phenom's belt.

While an argument can be made on whether Taker's streak should have ended at all, Vladimir Kozlov may be the most controversial name out of the potential contenders to end it.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Undertaker revealed that Kozlov was someone Vince McMahon had considered to end the streak.

"There were a few people that he wanted to break the streak. [Vladamir] Kozlov," Taker began. "It was early on." [36:28 onwards]

He then stated that Edge was also a contender, but the WWE Hall of Famer refused.

"I think he wanted Edge, Edge refused. That's how much he respected The Streak, and me, what he thought The Streak meant to the business. I didn't know it at the time. I didn't know that until years after. That just says a lot about the human being he is. Edge grasped how important The Streak had become, he said 'I don't think it's the right thing,' and he said no."

Edge claims it's time to move on to the next step of his WWE comeback

The Rated-R Superstar's WWE return after spending nine years away was an unforgettable moment in the company's storied history.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Edge revealed that the "window is closing" on his career, and it's time to move on to the next phase of his current run with the Stamford-based promotion.

"It's time to get to the next step of what this comeback is. We're four years into it now. I know the window is closing, and it's closing fast. So I gotta get done what I need to get done, and I can't get it done while still in this blood feud with The Judgment Day. It's gotta end. We gotta see it through to the climax. Like any good movie, like any good story, it's time to finish this, and that's the plan Monday." [46:31 onwards]

Both Finn Balor and Edge are set for a segment on WWE RAW this week, where the duo's impending clash at the Showcase of the Immortals is likely to be made official.

